More fallout after police beating of Tyre Nichols

Memphis police have deactivated the special SCORPION Unit after five officers were fired in connection with Nichols' death, and other residents claim to be victimized by the police unit.

January 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live