Famed Big Bear eaglets prepare to leave their nest

Two baby eagles, Sunny and Gizmo, whom thousands have watched via livestream since they were born two-and-a-half months ago, are getting ready to leave their nest in Big Bear, California.

May 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live