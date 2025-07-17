Famed skydiver Felix Baumgartner dies in paragliding accident at age 56

Known for his record-breaking jumps, Felix Baumgartner skydived from Earth's stratosphere 24 miles above the New Mexico desert, reaching a speed of 834 mph and breaking the sound barrier.

July 17, 2025

