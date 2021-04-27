Family of Andrew Brown Jr. views body cam footage of fatal shooting

More
The family and their legal counsel said they saw 20 seconds of an officer’s body camera video of the fatal incident. The sheriff’s office said deputies were executing a search warrant.
3:00 | 04/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family of Andrew Brown Jr. views body cam footage of fatal shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"The family and their legal counsel said they saw 20 seconds of an officer’s body camera video of the fatal incident. The sheriff’s office said deputies were executing a search warrant.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77327903","title":"Family of Andrew Brown Jr. views body cam footage of fatal shooting","url":"/WNT/video/family-andrew-brown-jr-views-body-cam-footage-77327903"}