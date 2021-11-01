Family finds lost home video after 13 years

More
Firefighter Jordan Kokel found the camera at a dance recital over a decade ago and just now discovered its owner.
1:49 | 01/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family finds lost home video after 13 years

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"Firefighter Jordan Kokel found the camera at a dance recital over a decade ago and just now discovered its owner. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75167035","title":"Family finds lost home video after 13 years","url":"/WNT/video/family-finds-lost-home-video-13-years-75167035"}