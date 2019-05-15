Transcript for Family of man who died in DUI crash files lawsuit against Tiger Woods

Next tonight here, the wrongful death lawsuit against Tiger Woods. Parents of a bartender at tiger Woods' restaurant are now suing woods, his girlfriend and the restaurant for allegedly overserving their son who then died in a drunk driving accident. Tiger Woods tonight is now responding, and here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Fresh off an historic win at the masters, the most famous golfer on the planet, Tiger Woods, finding himself in legal trouble again tonight. He was a wonderful son. Reporter: The family of 24-year-old Nicholas immesberger, who worked as a bar tender at woods' Florida restaurant, filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the 15-time major winner, his girlfriend, Erica Herman, who works as general manager and the restaurant, alleging immesberger was served alcohol to "Severe intoxication." Then crashed his car and died in the accident last December. Woods was not at the restaurant that night, but the family's lawyers allege woods was aware of his addiction to alcohol and say his blood alcohol level was more than three-times the legal limit when he crashed. They fueled his addiction with more alcohol instead of help. Reporter: Woods, who just received the medal of freedom from president trump last week, addressed the issue at a news conference for this week's PGA championship. Well, we are all very sad that Nick passed away. It was a terrible, terrible night, a terrible ending and just -- we feel bad for him and his entire family. Reporter: The parents say their son was planning on going back to school. They're now seeking unspecified monetary damages. David? Victor, thank you.

