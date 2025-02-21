Fans of UnitedHealthcare CEO murder pack NYC court ahead of hearing

Luigi Mangione appeared in a New York City court today. He faces state and federal charges for allegedly shooting Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Health Care.

February 21, 2025

