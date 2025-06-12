Farmer plants millions of wheat seeds to surprise wife for 20th anniversary

David Muir has the story of the Kansas farmer who put his love for his wife in writing after months of planning and over 65 million red wheat seeds to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

June 12, 2025

