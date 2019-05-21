Transcript for Fascination grows around great white shark tracked lurking in New York waters

the scientists tracking the great white shark spotted not far from New York City, and scientists aren't the only one tracking the shark. That website, in fact, crashing for a time. A lot of interest, especially with the memorial day weekend just about here. ABC's gio Benitez off long Island tonight. Reporter: Tonight, fascination growing with this great white shark named Cabot. Its tracker locating it lurking very close to shore in New York area waters, just as thousands are set to head to the beaches for memorial day weekend. Have common sense, don't swim out into the middle of the food chain. Go to an area of water where it's a little quieter. Reporter: Interest so high, the website that tracks Cabot crashed several times today. It was also the most popular Google search at one point. The spike fueled by recent shark attacks in the northeast. On fire island, two children were bitten last summer, but survived. Whoa! Reporter: There was this scare in cape cod when this great white lunged at a scientist. Did you see that? Reporter: And tragedy also striking cape cod, a 26-year-old man died last September, the first shark attack fatality there in 82 years. I sprinted back up the beach, screaming like a lunatic, saying call 911, there's been a shark attack. Reporter: Scientists say warmer waters and more fish to feed on account for the increase in shark populations along the coast. Cabot is nearly ten feet long and wakes over 500 pounds, and researchers say he's still growing. And gio Benitez reporting from a boat off Long Island. I know there's a lot of interest in the shark's location. That tracking website crashing. I want to show everyone at home this map. It was last night here they thought the shark might be in Long Island sound. Then they weren't absolutely sure because they had pinged that it was off the south shore of Long Island. Regardless, a lot of folks are going to say, no matter what, it's just too close for comfort. Reporter: Oh, absolutely, and you know, this website appears to be up and running, at least for now. I was able to pull it up on my phone and Cabot the shark is apparently just scout of Hampton bays right now, according to that website. No doubt a lot of people are going to be checking it this memorial day weekend, David. All right, for folks that want to track this, hit us with the name of that website? So, it's ocearch.org. Gio Benitez, thank you.

