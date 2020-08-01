Fast-moving storm wreaking havoc in middle of rush hour

More
Schools and federal government offices shut down early in Washington D.C., as multiple accidents were reported in the suburbs.
0:41 | 01/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fast-moving storm wreaking havoc in middle of rush hour

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"Schools and federal government offices shut down early in Washington D.C., as multiple accidents were reported in the suburbs.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68129459","title":"Fast-moving storm wreaking havoc in middle of rush hour","url":"/WNT/video/fast-moving-storm-wreaking-havoc-middle-rush-hour-68129459"}