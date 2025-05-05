Father catches foul ball at Yankees Stadium as daughter covers eyes

As a foul ball headed in the direction of a father-daughter duo watching a Yankees-Rays game, the little girl gave her dad an extra challenge by covering his eyes as he tried to make the catch.

May 5, 2025

