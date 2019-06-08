Transcript for Father stops mid-interview to celebrate after son hits MLB home run

Finally tonight, America strong. The dad who was already proud, his son made the major leagues. And then this. 23-year-old E San Diaz was making his major league debut. Before the game, the second baseman greeting his family, who traveled from Springfield, Massachusetts, to watch him play against the mets. His father, Raul, giving an interview during the sixth inning. He deserves everything that he's gotten to this point here. Reporter: And then this. Is this an emotional day for you? Very, very emotional -- Oh! Oh! Oh! Reporter: Isan's first big league hit, a 422-foot home run. Oh! Oh! Oh! Isan! Reporter: Isan, sunglasses on and two thumbs up. After the game, a home run on the books and a big hug from dad. Yep, that will make a dad proud. Made us proud, too. I'm David Muir.

