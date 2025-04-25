FBI arrests Wisconsin judge accused of helping undocumented immigrant evade arrest

In what critics say is a major escalation in the Trump administration's deportation efforts, the FBI has arrested a state court judge in Milwaukee for allegedly helping a migrant avoid arrest.

April 25, 2025

