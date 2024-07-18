FBI charges 9 suspects in a murder-for-hire plot in South Florida

Authorities say real estate developer Sergio Pino paid two crews of hitmen to kill his estranged wife, Tatiana. She survived. The couple has been locked in a bitter divorce for two years.

July 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live