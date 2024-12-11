FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign, Trump elated at decision

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced on Wednesday that he will resign at the end of President Joe Biden’s term. President-elect Donald Trump will nominate Kash Patel to replace him.

December 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live