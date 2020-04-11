Now Playing: Valerie Ramirez Mukherjee could be 1st woman in Congress from her Illinois district

Now Playing: West Virginia projected to be won by Trump

Now Playing: City Council members dance outside polling location

Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway discusses keys to Trump’s reelection

Now Playing: White House not the only thing at stake this election

Now Playing: Battle for Florida heats up

Now Playing: Both campaigns work hard to lure 1st-time voters

Now Playing: Counting mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania

Now Playing: The path to 270 electoral votes

Now Playing: Is battleground state of Pennsylvania the key to victory?

Now Playing: Election night showdown

Now Playing: Voters wait in lines around the country to cast their ballots

Now Playing: Biden campaigns in Wilmington, Delaware

Now Playing: Senate race heats up between Susan Collins, Sara Gideon

Now Playing: Joe Biden speaks to voters in Philadelphia

Now Playing: New electorate trends in 2020

Now Playing: Recounting the 1920 Election Day massacre

Now Playing: Political experts on how Trump will fare with the Latino vote