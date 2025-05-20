FBI joins investigation into possible motive behind Buffalo Airport security breach

A driver intentionally crashed through a gate at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York, according to police.

May 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live