FBI joins search for missing Iowa boy

More
Xavior Harrelson disappeared last Thursday and the 11-year-old was last seen riding his bike near his home in Montezuma, Iowa. Authorities are searching other homes, neighborhoods and a nearby lake.
0:14 | 06/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI joins search for missing Iowa boy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Xavior Harrelson disappeared last Thursday and the 11-year-old was last seen riding his bike near his home in Montezuma, Iowa. Authorities are searching other homes, neighborhoods and a nearby lake.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78027422","title":"FBI joins search for missing Iowa boy","url":"/WNT/video/fbi-joins-search-missing-iowa-boy-78027422"}