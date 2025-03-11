FBI joins search for University of Pittsburgh student missing in Dominican Republic

The FBI is now involved in the search for Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who disappeared last week during spring break with friends in the Dominican Republic.

March 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live