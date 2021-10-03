FBI releases new images of Capitol riot pipe bomb suspect

The FBI is asking for the public’s help to arrest the person who left pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee the night before Jan. 6.
3:10 | 03/10/21

