Transcript for FBI on the scene of a fatally shot officer in California

Next, the investigation under way in California. A deputy fatally shot. The suspect, an air force staff sergeant allegedly igniting explosives. Authorities investigating whether the same suspect could be tied to the murder of a federal security guard in Oakland one week ago. Here's zohreen shah with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, this active duty U.S. Air force sergeant accused of killing a California sheriff's deputy in an ambush, as the FBI investigates possible ties to another recent attack on law enforcement. Steven Carrillo was taken into custody after Santa Cruz deputies received a 911 call at 1:30 P.M. Saturday about a parked van in Ben lomand allegedly containing weapons and homemade bombs. Deputies say they tailed the van to a secluded neighborhood, where they attempted to make contact with Carillo. As deputies began investigating, they were ambushed with gunfire and multiple improvised explosives. A white sedan was -- just took out fire. He was just hit by the vehicle. Reporter: In the ensuing minutes, deputies say, Carillo drove a van into a deputy, then carjacked a vehicle then began shooting at officers. 2:26 P.M., police reporting casualties. Officer down. Lz set up by highlands park. Officer down. Reporter: 3:40 P.M., deputies report Carrillo captured, visibly able to walk, though also wounded by gunfire, according to deputies. The FBI is now involved, interested in that van Carrillo drove. For the past week, they have seeking this white van used in a drive-by killing outside the federal building in Oakland 75 miles away on may 29th. Federal protective agent pat Underwood died in that incident. Tonight, a memorial service for the sheriff's deputy killed. Damon Gutzwiller was a 14-year veteran. The father of a young child with another on the way. Two of the deputy's colleagues were injured. One shot in the hand, the other wounded by a bomb. Tom? Zohreen, thank you. Now to the white house, and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.