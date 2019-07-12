-
Now Playing: Deadly shootout in Florida
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
-
Now Playing: Urgent search for a lion in Southern California area
-
Now Playing: Amazon under fire for package delays just a week into the holiday shopping season
-
Now Playing: Unemployment rate drops to 3.5 percent
-
Now Playing: FBI scours for evidence in high-speed chase
-
Now Playing: House Democrats set deadline for Trump to attend upcoming hearing
-
Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump visits Children’s National Hospital
-
Now Playing: New details on Pensacola naval base shooting
-
Now Playing: New details in death of 3-year-old who fell from airport escalator
-
Now Playing: Sloth couple taking their budding relationship slow
-
Now Playing: Video emerges of migrant teen’s death
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden clashes with Iowa voter
-
Now Playing: ‘This is a dark day’: Gov. DeSantis on naval base shooting
-
Now Playing: Texas police use drone to catch burglary suspect
-
Now Playing: Climate change rally underway at City Hall Park in Manhattan
-
Now Playing: AI-powered robot assistant heads to International Space Station
-
Now Playing: Weinstein bail decision postponed
-
Now Playing: Family of 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide
-
Now Playing: US added 266K jobs in November, unemployment remains at 50-year low