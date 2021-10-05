Transcript for FDA approves emergency use of Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15

breaking headline we learned just before we came on the air tonight. The fda has just authorized the pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old. This means millions of young people will be vaccinated and the hope, of course, that both shots will happen well before the next school year. The fda issuing that emergency use authorization for pfizer's vaccine for adolescents after the company reported it was 100% effective in that age group with no safety concerns. This marks a major step forward for parents hoping to get the rest of the family vaccinated. Tonight, the numbers here. 150 million Americans have now received at least one dose. That's 58% of all adults. And tonight, could there soon be new guidance on wearing masks? Dr. Anthony Fauci saying as cases come down in the U.S., the CDC will likely look at loosening guy dance for masks indoors. Also suggesting the possibility of seasonal masks depending on what we see with the virus as we move forward. But first tonight, news on that emergency use authorization for pfizer and adolescents and ABC's Victor Oquendo leading us off tonight from Miami. Reporter: Tonight, a major step toward the vaccination of millions of American children. Doesn't hurt at all. Reporter: The fda authorizing the pfizer vaccine for 12 do 15 year Olds after the company reported it was 100% effective in adolescents, with no safety concerns. I think these are great news, not only for the young kids, but also for the parent, grandparents and therefore the American society in general. So now we can substantially expand the number of people that will get protected, and particularly we can go all the way to the entire high school and going down, almost all the way to the middle school. So, these are very, very good news. Reporter: Vaccinating children critical to reopening schools in the fall. Leila farinsky and Isabella Fahrni volunteered for the trial. You should do it to, like, help your family, to help your elders, really to keep everyone safe. One day of vickness versus, like, two weeks or, you know -- You can get really sick. If everyone's vaccinated, it will help, like, everyone. It will help the whole world. Reporter: With 152 million shots in arms, a new incentive for vaccination. Dr. Anthony Fauci signaling Americans may soon see relaxed guidelines for wearing masks indoors. We do need to start being more liberal as we get more people vaccinated. As you get more people vaccinated, the number of cases per day will absolutely go down. We're averaging about 43,000 a day. We've got to get it much, much lower than that. When that gets lower, the risk of any infection indoor or outdoor diminishes dramatically. Reporter: Saying even after the pandemic, Americans may choose to wear masks during certain times of the year like flu season to cut the risk of spreading diseases. I think people have gotten used to the fact that wearing masks, clearly, if you look at the data, diminishes respiratory diseases. And Victor Oquendo joining us now from Miami tonight. Victor, walk us through this new timeline on this news involving the pfizer vaccine, with the fda giving this emergency use authorization. How soon could we see young people, 12 to 15, again, getting this vaccine and do they receive the same dose, two shots? Reporter: David, adolescents will receive the same dose as we expect an independent advisory panel to meet on Wednesday to discuss a recommendation to the public. All recommendations the CDC director will sign off and vaccinatios could start within days. David? Victor Oquendo, thank you. And there is another important headlines on the virus

