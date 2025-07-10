FDA approves long-acting drug to protect dogs against fleas, ticks

The FDA has approved a long-acting drug to protect dogs against fleas and ticks. The drug, Bravecto Quantum, is given by injection and must be prescribed by a licensed veterinarian.

July 10, 2025

