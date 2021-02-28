FDA close to authorizing Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

More
The one-dose vaccine is being called a game changer.
3:40 | 02/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FDA close to authorizing Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:40","description":"The one-dose vaccine is being called a game changer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76158202","title":"FDA close to authorizing Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine","url":"/WNT/video/fda-close-authorizing-johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-76158202"}