FDA issues partial ban on some flavored e-cigarettes

The proposal eliminates mint, fruit and dessert-flavored cartridges but allows menthol and tobacco flavors and does not address liquids sold in vape shops.
1:53 | 01/03/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for FDA issues partial ban on some flavored e-cigarettes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

