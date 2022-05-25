FDA panel recommends authorizing vaccine for younger kids

An FDA committee unanimously voted to recommend the Moderna vaccine for kids under 6, which is a two-dose vaccine, and the Pfizer vaccine for kids under 5, which is a three-dose vaccine.

