FDA revises prescribing instructions for new Alzheimer’s drug

Regulators now say that the new controversial drug Aduhelm is appropriate for mild or early stages of Alzheimer’s. Last month, drug officials said it could be used for “all stages of the disease.”
0:14 | 07/09/21

