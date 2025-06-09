Six feared dead in small plane crash off coast of San Diego

Six people are feared dead after a small plane crashed off the coast of San Diego, according to preliminary data from the FAA.

June 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live