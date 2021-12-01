Fears of COVID-19 outbreak after Capitol siege

New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman tested positive for the virus. She believes she was exposed while lawmakers were locked down for hours during the siege of the Capitol on Wednesday.
0:23 | 01/12/21

