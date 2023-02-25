Federal agencies reach out to residents impacted by train derailment

Frustration among East Palestine residents remains high as a federal agency has instructed Norfolk Southern to "immediately pause" the shipping of waste offsite.

February 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live