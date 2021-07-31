Transcript for Federal ban on evictions set to expire

Now to the looming housing crisis potentially impacting millions. The federal ban on evictions expires in just hours. The house leaving for recess before congress could extend the moratorium. Now Americans on the verge of losing their homes. Here's ABC's Alex Presha. Reporter: Tonight, millions of Americans facing possible eviction with the federal moratorium set to expire at the house failed to pass an extension of the CDC's eviction freeze. I see the tears in your eyes. This is personal for you. Yes. Yes, it's personal for me. I lived in a car. I lived out of a car with two babies and my partner. I know what that's like. Reporter: Congresswoman Cori bush camping out on the steps of the capitol to make her point. But lawmakers now on a six-week recess. House Democrats now hoping for a miracle in the senate, which is still in session. We are only hours away from a fully preventable housing crisis. Reporter: But time is running out. This is my living room for the past five years. Reporter: In Rhode Island, Roxanne Schaefer is on disability and lost her restaurant job during the pandemic. If evicted, she doesn't know where she'll plug in the breathing machines she needs to sleep. My landlord's been trying to evict me since January. I have no idea where I will go, what I'll do. Reporter: In North Carolina, a new landlord notified low wage tenants they're no longer qualified to live here. Today is their last day. They're basically pushing us out. Every day she's been coming and saying, have y'all got anywhere to go? I'm checking to see if you're going anywhere. Lady, give us time. Reporter: Congress has already set aside $47 billion to help tenants and landlords, but only $3 billion has been doled out. The backlog frustrating for people like Jessica in Illinois. My application has been in, but it needs time to be processed. I'm still at risk of an eviction, which is the scary part. So much at stake here. Let's get back to Alex Presha on capitol hill. Congresswoman bush and others are calling on colleagues to come back to Washington and take action. But what, if anything, can be done at this late our? Reporter: Democrats are rallying behind me to raise awareness, but the short answer is, with the house already gone, not much. The white house does support the CDC extending that moratorium, but says a recent supreme court decision has tied its hands, whit? Alex, thank you.

