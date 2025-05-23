Federal judge temporarily blocks Harvard foreign student ban

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to ban Harvard University from enrolling thousands of international students.

May 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live