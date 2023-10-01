Federal student loan repayments resume after 3-year hiatus

Nearly 30 million Americans have to start paying back student loans after a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

October 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live