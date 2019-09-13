Transcript for Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison for college cheating scam

We'll have the fallout in just a moment. But first, felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison. She had pleaded guilty after paying a proctor to correct her daughter's S.A.T. Score. A tearful apology in court today. She had asked for probation, but the judge sentenced her to prison time and explained why. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Felicity Huffman, walking hand-in-hand with her husband out of a Boston courthouse just moments after being sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in that massive college admissions scandal. Is prison the right sentence? Reporter: Inside, prosecutors arguing for a month behind bars, adding, a message must be sent for the next felicity Huffman. The judge made it clear she wants to send a message. Just because you have money and you have privilege, it doesn't mean that you can get away with something like this. Reporter: Huffman, who admitted to paying $15,000 to rig her daughter's S.A.T. Scores, apologizing to the students and the schools, saying, I take full responsibility for my actions. Then tearfully addressing her daughter. I can only say I am so sorry, Sophia. I was frightened. I was stupid. And I was so wrong. I have inflicted more damage than I could ever imagine. Just before sentencing, the judge saying, trying to be a good mother doesn't excuse this. The "Desperate housewives" star will serve a year of probation, do 250 hours of community service, and pay a $30,000 fine. More than a dozen other parents now face sentencing after pleading guilty. Another 19 are fighting the charges, including actress Lori Laughlin and her husband. Do you guys have any comment? The couple accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into usc. Pleading not guilty to conspiracy charges. They could face up to 40 years behind bars. If they both get convicted she will likely be serving much more time than Huffman got today. Reporter: In making her decision today, the judge noting the outrage in this case. Saying Huffman took steps to get one more advantage in a system already so distorted by money and privilege. Eva, when does Huffman start serving this 14-day sentence? We know there are opinions on both sides, critics who believe 14 days wasn't enough. Reporter: That's right, David. There is some outrage on social media, some saying this is another example of privilege. Huffman has six weeks to report to a prison that will be decided soon. The judge making it very clear she wants Huffman to work directly with families in her community service. Telling her after she's paid her dues, she can rebuild her life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.