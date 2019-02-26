Fiat Chrysler to add hundreds of job in Michigan

The $4.5 billion announcement plan will include building a new auto assembly plant in Detroit for a workforce of about 6,500 people.
0:13 | 02/26/19

Fiat Chrysler to add hundreds of job in Michigan

