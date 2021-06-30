Now Playing: How the delta variant is affecting the globe

Now Playing: Researchers consider the potentially groundbreaking medical benefits of MDMA

Now Playing: Baby monitors have a new use during the pandemic

Now Playing: Are antibody tests needed after getting the COVID vaccine?

Now Playing: Study: Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine protection could last years

Now Playing: Dr. Inger Burnett Zeigler talks about her new book

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, June 28, 2021

Now Playing: New study offers promising signs on longevity of mRNA vaccine protections

Now Playing: Promising research into long-term effects of vaccine

Now Playing: Should kids under 12 wear masks to school if there’s no vaccine by fall?

Now Playing: How Israel is dealing with the COVID-19 Delta variant

Now Playing: New study on Type 2 diabetes doubling among kids during pandemic

Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccination rates plummet to lowest level in months

Now Playing: FDA officially adds warning to Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

Now Playing: TV Therapist issues warning to parents about social media and drugs

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, June 25, 2021

Now Playing: How will researchers know if a COVID-19 booster shot is necessary?