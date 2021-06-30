Fight against highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant

More
Los Angeles is recommending masks in public indoor spaces, including people who are vaccinated. A preliminary Moderna study found it is effective against several other variants, including delta.
2:41 | 06/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fight against highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:41","description":"Los Angeles is recommending masks in public indoor spaces, including people who are vaccinated. A preliminary Moderna study found it is effective against several other variants, including delta.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78567912","title":"Fight against highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant","url":"/WNT/video/fight-highly-contagious-covid-19-delta-variant-78567912"}