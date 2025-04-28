Fire destroys historic Memphis church rooted in civil rights movement

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the historic Clayborne Temple in Memphis, Tennessee.

April 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live