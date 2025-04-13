Fire at Pennsylvania governor's residence was arson: Police

Pennsylvania police are calling Sunday's 2 a.m. fire at the governor's residence an act of arson and are offering a reward. Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family escaped without injuries.

April 13, 2025

