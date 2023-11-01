Firefighter makes breakfast for kids after their mom is rushed to hospital

Firefighters responded to a 911 call from a pregnant mother who fell ill, with one of the first responders sticking around to help her children get ready for school after she was taken to hospital.

November 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live