Transcript for Firefighter who rescued puppy trapped under rocks adopts him

Finally tonight here, America strong. The fire captain and the puppy he rescued twice. That's captain Paul Bryant of the North Charleston fire department, trying to get to a trapped puppy, buried under the rocks. You can do it. You can do it. Reporter: He was responding to a rescue call after witnesses heard the puppy crying. There we go. Come on. He's coming out. Aw! Reporter: One more gentle Come on, buddy. There we go! All right! How are you? Reporter: The puppy, a bit stunned at first, but you can see it as he shakes it off, suddenly wagging his tail, kissing that fire captain. Oh, yeah. Reporter: Checked out by a vet, he was then taken to the Charleston animal society and put up for adoption. And when captain Bryant learned no one had claimed him, he returned to save that puppy again. This is meant to be. He's my dog and he's coming home with me. Reporter: They was then asked about a name. Does he have a name? Yeah, we're going to call him rock. Rock? Okay. Reporter: Moments later -- And here he comes. Right now. Oh, my goodness. How are you? Reporter: Immediately kissing that fire captain again and showing his love right in front of the camera. Oh, what's the matter? Reporter: Then, fire captain Paul and his puppy, rocky, and their way. Rocky, one look back, and then he was off. Rocky's going home, and as the cap tape said, it was meant to be. I hope to see you tomorrow. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.