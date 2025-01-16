Firefighters race to contain LA wildfires as winds subside

Battered firefighters and communities got a chance to breathe, but water used to douse the flames triggered a new risk -- landslides. One surviving Pacific Palisades home was crushed on Thursday.

January 16, 2025

