Firefighters in South Carolina race to fight against the raging Table Rock fire

The raging Table Rock wildfire in South Carolina has scorched more than 10,000 acres and crossed into North Carolina.

March 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live