-
Now Playing: Fireworks are back at Disney World
-
Now Playing: Olympic track star 1-month suspension for marijuana
-
Now Playing: Steve Aoki and Jungleboi discuss their new song together
-
Now Playing: Former professional soccer player turned pastor tells us his inspirational story
-
Now Playing: Lady A's new album shows there's no limit to 'What A Song Can Do'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Buzz Pick: 'Rock the Boat' by Beck Dorey-Stein
-
Now Playing: Lady A performs ‘What If I Never Get Over You’
-
Now Playing: Lady A talks about their new album, ‘What A Song Can Do: Chapter One’
-
Now Playing: Lady A performs ‘Like a Lady’
-
Now Playing: Cheryl Burke opens up about her struggle with sobriety
-
Now Playing: Washington football team fined
-
Now Playing: TikTok twins cash in as new NCAA policy lets athletes profit from personal brand
-
Now Playing: Bill Cosby reunited with wife for 1st time in 3 years
-
Now Playing: Jihae's new single ‘Utopia’ has messages of love and unity
-
Now Playing: Lance Bass discusses new series ‘Unicorn Hunters’
-
Now Playing: Roots drummer makes directorial debut
-
Now Playing: Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain announces departure from ‘The View’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Supreme Court rules Arizona laws don’t violate Voting Rights Act