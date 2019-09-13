Transcript for Fisherman called a hero for saving man in capsized boat nearby

Next to a kayaker on the water when he heard a call for help. What he found when he went to look. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, nhia vang is being called a hero. Out in the early morning hours on his kayak recording with his gopro, vang was salmon fishing in half moon bay when he hears screams in the distance. Soon spotting a capsized boat its captain desperate. When I got to him, he was shivering cold and just hanging on for dear life. The only thing holding him up was the foam on the back of his Reporter: Vang then calling for help. The U.S. Coast guard. Thank you. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Reporter: Staying with the man until help arrived. Thank you. Reporter: Vang caught no salmon that day, but his most important catch was the man, who had been out there for three hours. No question, that's more important. When we come back, the scare on top of the empire state building. New concerns about a popular

