Flash flood emergency from the South to the Midwest

Relentless storms hit the South for a fourth straight day leaving more than 50 million people on alert. In Arkansas, three months of rain fell in three days.

April 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live