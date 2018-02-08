Flash flood watches continue as relentless rain pounds East Coast

More
There was a possible tornado in Charlottesville, Virginia, that downed trees and damaged a school.
1:04 | 08/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flash flood watches continue as relentless rain pounds East Coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56999447,"title":"Flash flood watches continue as relentless rain pounds East Coast","duration":"1:04","description":"There was a possible tornado in Charlottesville, Virginia, that downed trees and damaged a school. ","url":"/WNT/video/flash-flood-watches-continue-relentless-rain-pounds-east-56999447","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.