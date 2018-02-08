-
Now Playing: Flood watches issued in 9 states as Plains also braces for storms
-
Now Playing: Firefighters battle the Carr fire near Redding, Calif., July 31
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans join police in dramatic car fire rescue: Video
-
Now Playing: Officer suspended with pay after video shows him punching a woman
-
Now Playing: Amber Alert issued after child abducted from Washington airport
-
Now Playing: Video shows children escaping after suspect flees to day care site
-
Now Playing: CBS chief doesn't address sexual misconduct allegations in earnings call
-
Now Playing: Flash flood watches continue as relentless rain pounds East Coast
-
Now Playing: Missing Iowa student's family makes public plea: 'We can bring her home'
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump: The media is not the enemy of the people
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old girl thrown into the river by her mother found dead: Police
-
Now Playing: Police describe 911 call, bodycam video leading to shooting of Bronze Star recipient
-
Now Playing: Georgia cops kept 13-year-old handcuffed in freezing squad car to get him to talk
-
Now Playing: Cuteness overload: Rescued manatees drink special formula before return to the wild
-
Now Playing: Detroit police officer suspended after video shows him punching naked woman
-
Now Playing: Houston search for murder suspect on the run
-
Now Playing: Mueller team wants to ask Trump about obstruction as Manafort trial continues
-
Now Playing: Ohio Air Force Base on lock-down after reports of active shooter
-
Now Playing: Georgia officer kept 13-year-old handcuffed in freezing squad car to get him to talk
-
Now Playing: Mother of missing Iowa woman believes she may be held captive