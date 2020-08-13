Flash flood watches in effect for Northeast

More
A line of thunderstorms is set to hit the Northeast as the Midwest continues to clean up the derecho devastation, which left over a quarter million without power in Illinois and Iowa.
0:21 | 08/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flash flood watches in effect for Northeast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"A line of thunderstorms is set to hit the Northeast as the Midwest continues to clean up the derecho devastation, which left over a quarter million without power in Illinois and Iowa.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72359511","title":"Flash flood watches in effect for Northeast","url":"/WNT/video/flash-flood-watches-effect-northeast-72359511"}