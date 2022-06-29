Florida court rules 16-year-old girl not 'sufficiently mature' to get an abortion

A 16-year-old girl living with a guardian was told by a Florida court she is not "sufficiently mature" to petition for an abortion in the absence of parental permission.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live