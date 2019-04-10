Florida man jailed 10 days after he overslept for jury duty

Deandre Somerville was sent to jail, but later apologized and the judge agreed to remove the conviction from his record.
0:23 | 10/04/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida man jailed 10 days after he overslept for jury duty

